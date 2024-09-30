Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Clement Charles's avatar
Clement Charles
Oct 2, 2024

In a sense, I fear to even comment, as in that type of fear reserved for what.in truth, does cause your jaw to drop a bit, because you are awestruck! Just happened again as I read your ... words. Beautiful.

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Dawn Duryea's avatar
Dawn Duryea
Oct 1, 2024

I love this! Trying to sell wisdom! What is it that people seek if not wisdom? I must be really out of touch with cultural reality.

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