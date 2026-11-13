Originally published on Pomalom’s Ponderings .

Photography: “Writing with a Fountain Pen”/ Aaron Burden / Unsplash

I absolutely cherish the May 1975 Elton John album Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy. It was a last, of sorts:

the last Elton John album to feature the original lineup of the Elton John Band, including my top-five under-rated percussionist Nigel Olson (Nick Mason of Pink Floyd being number one);

the last of Sir Elton’s records to contain music commensurate with the gravitas of his earlier oeuvre (meaning, the later stuff was okay; Rock of the Westies was a fun jaunt with a new band and had a number of hits that slapped, but was neither musically nor lyrically even close to core Elton/Bernie, except for “I Feel Like a Bullet in the Gun of Robert Ford” and then Elton went pop and popper);

the last EJ collection of songs to consistently challenge the listener with stories and philosophies beyond the quotidian.

Why do I mention this album? One of my favorite songs on it, “Writing,” has a lyric which often pops into my noodle when I’m stuck on a story or an essay. I don’t think that I can actually transcribe that lyric here, in the body of my reflection, due to draconian copyright infringement laws. So, let’s just say that the line in question is quite similar to the title of this essay.

Which brings me to my wonderings on… writing.

I love the craft. Perhaps you do too, even if only as a reader. Writing is not to be taken lightly, though. Not only is writing an art with gravitas — and beautiful art says something about honesty, about truth. (And God is Truth.) The challenge of writing is also a privilege, with its own bundle of responsibilities in tow.

Writer and editor Veronica McDonald notes in a recent essay that our particular brand of writing — which I shall dub “(Stealth) Christian Literary Fiction,” since we try not to be in your face about it — is not just a task or an avocation, but a calling:

When we take the risk of being vulnerable and honest, our writing moves past mere entertainment and becomes a ministry. —Veronica McDonald, “Pain Before the Epiphany” (Solum Literary Press - paywalled)

The concept of “ministry” as applied to writing may seem unusual. For those who are not Christian or who are nonreligious: beg pardon, but please hear me out.

I concede that I can only speak from my literary genre on this. That said, it is quite broad. The work of modern Catholic and Christian writers needs no apology — from the likes of G.K. Chesterton, C.S. Lewis, and J.R.R. Tolkien; through Graham Greene, Flannery O’Connor, and Muriel Spark; to Alice McDermott, Katy Carl, Erin Lewis, Richard Schneider, and dozens more. These authors make it a habit of bridging the human condition of brokenness and sin to a communion with the grace and forgiving love of the Trinitarian God.

If writing in this space is all so important, then what do we do when said writing becomes harder and harder to publish? (Let’s leave Substack out of this for now, I’ll address that anon.) Sure, the facility of pasting in yet another formulaic cover letter and uploading yet another manuscript into those convenient Submittable submission forms servicing countless literary journals makes it “easy” to submit for publication. Except for the fact that journal editors and readers get overwhelmed with countless submissions, because it’s so easy for more authors to submit.

Editors and readers have little time to vet manuscripts carefully. I’m guessing that desk rejections are the vast majority, after reading no more than the first 100-200 words. Feedback on exactly why a fully reviewed work was rejected is rarely given, or only offered for an additional charge at submission checkout — as if those reader comments are just too darned difficult to cut-and-paste into a rejection letter.

[By the way: academic research journals figured out that “reviewer comments attached” magic trick decades ago, and the authors of those journals, as well as the editors and the field of academic publishing generally, are far better for it. Just sayin’.]

So, as I paraphrase Sir Elton from his song on writing: Will those of us embedded in the craft of writing continue to do so, in later years, as our free time dwindles, even on weekends? If authors write so that others might read (writing, like nature, abhors a vacuum), and if the chances of actually getting published by a “meaningful” literary journal continue to diminish through high submission volumes, then will authors just settle with posting a few stories or essays every week on Substack? Hah: if we do that, it could be a royal catch-22, since so many lit journals are now noting explicitly that authors cannot have published their work previously, in any form, even on the author’s own website or social media (something which I addressed recently, with much wailing and gnashing of teeth).

Are serious literary writers, especially in the ministerial space of (Stealth) Christian Literary Fiction, able to proclaim their truths adequately? What would that look like? Is editorial feedback essential for honing the craft? In a world that appears to be spinning off-kilter into questionable cultural norms and experimental politics, it seems more crucial than ever that at least journals in the faith-adjacent literary space should help contribute to the formation of better writers, by informing them of their strengths and shortcomings. How does one actively improve quality control for things like theology and morality and message, when editorial feedback is given only at an exorbitant premium, if at all?

Having no idea of the answer, I’ll just posit that, yes, at least “I” will still be writing, in years approaching, because the Holy Spirit keeps telling me to do so, and I’m not one to say no to God. Does that sound pious or even presumptuous? It sure does. But if writing in this space is indeed a ministry, then I’d best take it seriously. And if the editors of literary journals (be they faith-based or secular) don’t take the art of writing seriously enough to offer even a smidgen of feedback following a lengthy review process,…

Naw. There must be a better way.

Screenshot: “100% Human”/Substack

©2026 Mark H. Paalman

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