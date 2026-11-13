Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
7h

Been getting crazy out there

Reply
Share
1 reply
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
7h

Mark, I understand your frustration with literary journals, especially when a rejection comes without a word of feedback. It's hard to learn anything from silence. But I don't think sharing our work on Substack necessarily means settling for less. Sometimes a conversation with a reader gives us something a publication never could. I remember that 1975 Elton John album too, by the way. Good music has a way of staying with us!

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.