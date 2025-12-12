When I was a child, a brown paper package tied up with string was my favorite thing. Once a year, at Christmas, was the closest I felt to my granddad back in England. To a sense of “home.” And it wasn’t the gifts inside, the delicious Cadbury buttons, Allsorts Licorice, Marks and Spencer sweater, he could barely afford — It was the tissue. I stared in the box, absorbed the scent, hugged the tissue to my face — and remembered. I remembered everything. The way his old shoulders hunched over, his smile and his interest in us. The way he wagged his finger toward me, and teased, in the thickest, raspiest British accent, “why I oughta...” to the meltdown of laughter before being tickled.

Perhaps that’s why nostalgia and sentiment are constantly alive in me.

The older I get, the. more I consider the “aloneness” in a foreign land a blessing. It gave me a longing and a reach that no worldly gift could contain.

Like dogs who joyfully hang their heads out of car windows, smelling air. They aren’t concerned with anything, but being alive in their senses. Searching for home in a land they so long to hunt. The soppy, windblown, escape of a bee sting or a people bite.

Maybe I never grew up.

And now? I think of granddad walking to the train stop, heading to the shops, pondering gifts, thanking the cashier, going back for paper, tissue, string — riding home, walking back to his tiny village, gifts in hand. Only to have to find a box and carefully place everything in it, head back out to the post, pull the pound notes out of his coat pocket, thinking of us so far away. Unable to enjoy the glimmers and excitement on Christmas morning as mum and dad dug through the gifts. Or laugh with us over whose trifle or pie was better? His or my mum’s. A young widow, he never remarried and got quite good at cooking.

Our visits were very few and never during a holiday.

I wonder if my adult children could ever imagine what that felt like. Or what it feels like?

Receiving Amazon gift lists, via text, I click a button, Prime pulls up to their front door, digital gift-notes electrically glue themselves inside the box — never to be seen. There is no scent of my perfume. The energy to pull family together waining, the tug of their grownup responsibilities and in-laws who plan better, entice more. Wouldn’t want my kids to disappoint them but maybe they could stay home and invite all of us over to their grownup home one Christmas? Am I so off? I’ll bring a casserole? cookie assortment?

It’s tough. Maybe you relate to my one wish. The rarity of time “together” during a blessed, but tough season.

Somehow, in that disinclination I am ordered to blend with, I manage to find small sentiments. This year, I bought a beautiful “Anthology of Christmas” book, for each home, filled with the senses, smells, and objects of the season, and, of course, wrote in them. I was able to hand deliver. To my surprise, they were appreciated. I write poetry in cards and send to the grandchildren. All four love art and poetry.

I imagine one day, when I am dust, they might find something of sentiment, and hug it.

Maybe not. But I’d like to think so as I remember my granddad this Christmas.

After-all, imagination is a gift from God.

Because even in the darkest dark, the poorest of times, there is the evening shine of glowworms, works of natural art, raindrops patiently waiting on flowers, white whiskered kittens, sounds of hot tea, warmth of mittens, apple crisp (I make a good one!), village and door bells welcoming the steam of dinner smells, dress-up, snowflakes kissing skin, decorated palmtrees , ever-changing seasons of perpetual summer in SoCal , music to remind, tight hugs, toasts, weird uncles , wild geese flying with moons on their wings (what a vision), and…

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD.

May His face shine upon you this Christmas, Hanukkah and holiday season.

May the new year bring you peace that surpasses all understanding.

Thank you Alex for giving me the opportunity to write for Lighthouse. I am beyond grateful to have met so many beautiful people here. You have truly enriched my life, it’s purpose and filled it with serendipitous moments.

God Bless you, your family and this community.

with love, deb

ox

Mum and I — 1964 — Van Nuys, California

Consume the wonder of Christmas — and this good old fashioned, fast-paced, Count Basie double bass-walkin, stellar brass section, jazz-drumming version of my favorite things…

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