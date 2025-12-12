Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Dec 14

So lovely, Deb! Thank you for this Christmas treat! I could smell the smells and feel the tissue, and it brought back some remembrances of my German Grandma and Grandpa, may they rest in peace, who lived in Sacramento, about an hour away from us. She'd send us gift packages now and then, with her expert twine wrapping the big box in a grid pattern just so, from experience over many years shipping care packages back to her relatives in post-WW II Europe.

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Stephen Davenport's avatar
Stephen Davenport
Dec 13

Nice story Deborah :)

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