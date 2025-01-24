Why the story of NAZI vs Catholics matters

Hey friends and readers,

Throughout history many dictators and oppressive governments hunted and killed Christians. From Rome, where at least 600 thousand were killed in the catacombs, all the way to Stalin, who’s men murderer my priest great grandfather and many others, and today, in various countries persecution continues.

Sometimes we like to say “This doesn’t concern me, it’s not here.” However, we live on this planet together, and indeed it can come to you sooner than you realize. It can start as church raids and keep escalating.

So, what is the importance of rarely told story about Hitler’s time and the Catholic church? It is important to see who stood up and also who was targeted and why. We learn from history and we can also learn to analyze the patterns.

As NAZI power grew in Germany, despite the treaty signed about freedom of religion, in 1933, Catholic schools, press and youth organizations were closed by force. Properties were confiscated and 1/3 of clergy were arrested, with many killed, under false accusations.

Church continued to struggle under NAZI regime until the major conflict begun with Germany invading Poland. The persecution of Catholics became most intense and brutal, especially the Poles, but many Germans as well.

In 1940, Dachau, 95% of inmates held were Catholic, mostly priests, 1000 of whom died there.

During the war years, Bishop von Galen was perhaps the most outspoken against the atrocities.

In 1940 NAZI begun the “Euthanasia” program, in which they killed at least 70 thousand people with down syndrome and other similar disabilities. Many disabled were taken in by the church and cared for. Archbishop Grober and von Galen under the command of pope organized many protests and Grober was able to reach an agreement with authorities to pay for any expenses of the mentally ill. At the time the catholic priests who left camps were also joining the protests.

Despite the resistance, Gestapo upped their intensity in arresting priests and nuns. Despite danger of death, Galen continued the sermons against the regime, stating the obvious, that it was wrong to kill.

The sermons finally reached Hitler, Bormann apparently ordered to kill Galen, by hanging, but was talked out of it by Goebbels, who said there were many in society who respected Galen and such a move would cost them popularity. Hitler halted the “Euthanasia” program, which showed what bravery and fight for the good cause can achieve.

There is a lot more to say about those times and the resistance formed, including the interesting story of Stauffenberg, who wanted to assassinate Hitler, but was conflicted on religious bases, but let’s leave it with the main point.

This of course shows us how standing up for what is right makes a difference. How standing against massive cults, against the crowds, and for God, is important. It saved lives and will save lives. Christians must always exercise such courage. Do what is right, do not allow to be enchanted by leaders. Do not follow those who contract Christ’s teachings. Do not compromise your soul and salvation by saying “I support a lesser evil.” It is not your opinion, ego or bias that counts. What counts is what Christ taught you and told you to do.

Do not be controlled by hate and lies.

Look at things and ask yourself;

“What would Jesus say about this?”