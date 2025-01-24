Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Michael P. Marpaung's avatar
Michael P. Marpaung
Jan 25, 2025

The most frustrating are the Catholics online who now simp for Hitler and the Nazis as if we're supposed to forget/ignore history. But I guess it shouldn't be a surprise. There are always Catholics who would put ideology (whatever ideology it is) over their Faith.

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Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
Jan 27, 2025Edited

About the treaty, or Concordat, signed between the Vatican and the Nazi government, it meant that the Catholic Church would officially recognize the new Nazi regime, avoid open opposition to Hitler, and the government would respect existing Catholic institutions (of which there were many - schools, orphanages, etc.)

Of course, Hitler broke the agreement many times, as his goal was to eliminate all Christian influence in Germany in the long run, and weaken it as much as possible in the meantime.

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