Why do we write

Hey friends,

I wanted to expand upon a note I wrote, because I think this is VERY important.

Over all of my time as a writer and as a blogger I have seen many writers have doubts and questions about themselves and why do they do this. Mostly revolving around topic of how big the reach is, how big the audience is.

While I myself always wish to keep on increasing my audience and keep sharing with more people, I came to a rather important realization a while back, which has helped me with writing a lot in general.

I was reading so many great words of encouragement on one of my resent notes about reaching a milestone in subscribers and I knew that I had to share these thoughts.

Ultimately the main thing is our intentions towards others when we write and post. Regardless of how big or small the audience is, if we can impact at least one person’s heart in a positive way, that’s already huge. Writing is worth it. I believe that contributing towards the lives of others in a positive way is the main goal.

Celebrating milestones is great and having a lot of people to share your words with is also great, but don’t get lost thinking of the numbers. Don’t compare yourself. Do not shrink yourself. You are IMPORTANT. There are things much bigger than this. Much bigger than numbers.

Today with your posts you may have prevented someone’s suicide, or lifted someone from depression, or made someone who was abused have more hope.

For some of you the thought may be that you are a very small in the world of writing, yet to some particular individual the impact that you created may have changed their whole entire world for the better with that one “small” step at a time.

THAT’S what is truly BIG.

Blessings.