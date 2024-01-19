Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 7, 2024

Great advice and so very appreciated! I did nothing but write from June 2022 to now with no real use of "Notes" (until recently) or Chats "...when it was time for me to look up this past December there were 100 readers! I had posted the provided Substack story images on my IG 24-hr story and I'm not at all anything big there. 500 maybe (a ton I think!) My hope was one person would feel they weren't alone or one person would ask their family questions about their history. What is meant to come will come but be you and don't give up 💫 Thank you Alexander!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 30, 2024

Such an important reminder.

When I began this journey I didn't look up much, except to do life. It wasn't about reach, popularity, etc., in fact I felt like I was hiding behind the keys, to essentially save myself from grief. I wanted a place to put stories down and encourage others to tell theirs. I slowly gained some followers. I had hoped through my honesty, etc., I would help just one person. As a former professional photographer, who worked a lot, I felt the same way. I loved to mentor and teach.

Staying humble to this platform, with so many great writers, as I look up... and begin to make more friends here :)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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