Why do we write
Why do we write
Hey friends,
I wanted to expand upon a note I wrote, because I think this is VERY important.
Over all of my time as a writer and as a blogger I have seen many writers have doubts and questions about themselves and why do they do this. Mostly revolving around topic of how big the reach is, how big the audience is.
While I myself always wish to keep on increasing my audience and keep sharing with more people, I came to a rather important realization a while back, which has helped me with writing a lot in general.
I was reading so many great words of encouragement on one of my resent notes about reaching a milestone in subscribers and I knew that I had to share these thoughts.
Ultimately the main thing is our intentions towards others when we write and post. Regardless of how big or small the audience is, if we can impact at least one person’s heart in a positive way, that’s already huge. Writing is worth it. I believe that contributing towards the lives of others in a positive way is the main goal.
Celebrating milestones is great and having a lot of people to share your words with is also great, but don’t get lost thinking of the numbers. Don’t compare yourself. Do not shrink yourself. You are IMPORTANT. There are things much bigger than this. Much bigger than numbers.
Today with your posts you may have prevented someone’s suicide, or lifted someone from depression, or made someone who was abused have more hope.
For some of you the thought may be that you are a very small in the world of writing, yet to some particular individual the impact that you created may have changed their whole entire world for the better with that one “small” step at a time.
THAT’S what is truly BIG.
Blessings.
Great advice and so very appreciated! I did nothing but write from June 2022 to now with no real use of "Notes" (until recently) or Chats "...when it was time for me to look up this past December there were 100 readers! I had posted the provided Substack story images on my IG 24-hr story and I'm not at all anything big there. 500 maybe (a ton I think!) My hope was one person would feel they weren't alone or one person would ask their family questions about their history. What is meant to come will come but be you and don't give up 💫 Thank you Alexander!
Such an important reminder.
When I began this journey I didn't look up much, except to do life. It wasn't about reach, popularity, etc., in fact I felt like I was hiding behind the keys, to essentially save myself from grief. I wanted a place to put stories down and encourage others to tell theirs. I slowly gained some followers. I had hoped through my honesty, etc., I would help just one person. As a former professional photographer, who worked a lot, I felt the same way. I loved to mentor and teach.
Staying humble to this platform, with so many great writers, as I look up... and begin to make more friends here :)