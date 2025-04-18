Who I Be
A Poem
Perhaps I’ll give it a chance Perhaps it’s exactly what I need Perhaps I’ll spin around Perhaps I’ll dance to the rhythm Swinging with delight I can’t fight the nature Of my character Reflected so neatly In the seasons In the landscape The darkness disturbed me It’s my own shadows I can’t stand I banned every trace Every glimpse I could find Yet now I see Every crevice Every misty morning Has value Has beauty Everything on the outside Is not separate It’s there to show me Who I be
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Beautiful!
Love it.