Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
Sep 5

These verses are powerful statements of who Jesus is! I thought of “ Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die'" John 11:25! 🙏

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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Holly
Sep 7

Exactly! Thank you!!! 🙏

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