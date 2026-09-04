Who did Jesus believe he was?

Hey friends and readers,

Since I’ve had some interesting discussions on the subject, I wanted to share some of Jesus’s sayings about himself.

Different religions have their say on Jesus as well.

Some deny Him completely, some claim Him to actually be evil or a magician, some believe the miracles and deeds, but say He was still just a man, some even say that he never had a physical body.

We all have our own opinions about Jesus, too. Apostles had their say as well when He asked them who they think He is.

There are at least 24 parts in the 3 Gospels where Jesus talks about who He is, you can find all of those if you so desire. I will focus on several that I like the most.

John 8:58

“Very truly I tell you,” Jesus answered, “before Abraham was born, I am!”

Short, but powerful. Here Christ takes divine name “I AM” and tells that He is eternal.

Matthew 11:27 and John 14:1-7

“All things have been committed to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.”

“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. 7 If you really know me, you will know my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.”

These two go together, from two different Gospels. Jesus explains that one must go through him.

John 14:9

“Have I been with you so long, and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?”

Very important, Jesus says he is One with the Father, therefore seeing Him is as seeing the Father.

What are some other things that Jesus said about Himself that are very telling of who He believed He was?

Jesus said that had authority to forgive sins. Only God can do that. Jesus said He was going to come back from the dead, and showed it with His resurrection. He said that He will judge the world. Jesus said He could control the angels.

These are the main things that Jesus believed He was and said about Himself.

Jesus has taught us so much wisdom about so many subjects. Anything in life can be turned to Jesus for an answer. For every trouble or emotion, Jesus had a teaching for us.

What do you think upon reading these and reflecting?