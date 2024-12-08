Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nancye's avatar
Nancye
Dec 9, 2024

A blessed second Sunday of Advent to you and your family Alexander

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Dec 8, 2024

Good one! Relationships take energy. Best to spend my energy on them than on superficial goals. Gotta stay in the moment. :)

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