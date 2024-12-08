Who answers the call?

Hey friends and readers,

You know the Biblical story about the giant fish.

Each of these stories represent something much deeper and when we look only at the surface we miss the point.

The fish…that swallows him, that’s the same fish that swallows us, perhaps more than once in our lifetime.

It is when you are in the belly of the fish you truly understand how much you need God to answer your call. And God does answer often.

When you are alone in a terrible spot, with evil around you, squeezing you…That is the time that often God will pull you out of the final disaster.

There is aftermath. Our life is not a fairy tale. There is trauma. Sometimes it runs deep.

Who better to help you deal with this trauma than God? So, we build a relationship. Not something superficial, on the surface, how we’d describe the story of the fish in simple way, but a real relationship, one that goes beyond our vision.

Lets pray.

Dear God, you are always present and ready to help us. Thank you for your love and patience. In the name of Jesus. Amen.

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