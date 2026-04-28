Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
May 6

Those who had presence while alive, have it even when they go.

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Galen Garwood's avatar
Galen Garwood
Apr 28

Thank you, Rolando, for these whisperings of permanence.

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