“Endless path”- Photo by ©Rolando Andrade

There are people who leave forever. They leave, yet remain without even knowing it.

They are memories etched deep within the brain or the heart—or photographs hanging on walls worn by time, or a voice spoken by those who recall their story.

They seem like ghosts, but they are real presences—not of flesh and blood, but presences with the scent of the sea breeze from the sea of the past—timeless, eternal, immortal.

Of the people who leave forever, there is a small percentage who depart for a place where only eternity exists, a place where no tangible matter can be seen. A place where only silence and the liquid texture of the soul remain.

The people who leave, and yet remain forever, are ubiquitous; they are present without being there, they communicate without speaking, they touch without touching, they wake us from our sleep even though we know they aren’t there.

These are the people we cannot let go of. Or perhaps it is they who do not want to leave and reach out their hand in the hope that someone will take it.

Just like my cousin. If she were alive, my cousin Andreia would be 49 years old. She would be, but she isn’t, because cancer cut her time short.

My cousin Andreia was flesh and blood. Now she isn’t. Yet she remains here, today, at this moment, in these words—not as a specter, but as something concrete, with a name, a face, a voice—inhabiting a space and a time that no longer belong to her, alive in the realm of memory.

Hello, cousin, thank you for visiting. I missed you. I’m glad we can travel through time. That’s how I visit you whenever I want to feel your presence.

And my father. He is with me every day, remaining as a voice dwelling within me. Hello, Dad, thank you for your daily visit to whisper warm and gentle words in my ear.

Are you here, Grandma? That’s wonderful. I can feel your laughter, your tender and sweet gaze. Thank you for appearing in these words, for peeking out at my readers, for waving to them as if to say, “Hello!” Thank you for giving wings to my childhood dreams.

And to my readers, now that you know my father, my cousin, and my grandmother, every now and then you’ll remember them, imagine them, and in this way, all those who have left your lives will return, to stay forever.

This is eternity: Being on multiple planes at the same time, having departed and yet remaining, smiling, blending with time and the universe.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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