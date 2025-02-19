Wherever Faith Leads
How faith guides a wayward writer through her journey as she heals from trauma, finds her voice and becomes the woman she's destined to be.
It’s Valentine’s Day and I’ve yet to open a single Christmas card.
All 32 remain sealed away in their crisply pristine envelopes, tucked discreetly in a drawer.
It’s been six months since I last attended Sunday service on my own, in a physical church.
Sure, I stream mass sometimes, thanks to COVID and modern technology - but, every time, tears blur the screen before the priest finishes delivering the Homily.
But it’s not the same.
And I’m alone.
Not in a pew.
Not surrounded by my community.
Not actually receiving communion.
Certainly not standing in front of the congregation, reading the Bible passages from the ambo’s microphone.
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That was my favorite part about COVID - while they shut churches down, I was blessed with the opportunity to become a lector for Saint X’s National Shrine1.
Volunteering allowed me to do it all - serve my Catholic community, deepening my faith and expanding my understanding of the Bible.
Connecting with the elderly.
Perfecting my public speaking skills.
Back then, it was also the only excuse to leave home - an option not given to many faithful.
I found purpose in reading behind that microphone.
In those passages.
Unfortunately, in August 2024, I was replaced quite callously.
While willing to provide proof of a clean background check, state and national, my hesitation to provide fingerprints to the FBI ushered in an excuse for a layman director to usher me out the door.
Stricken from the schedule before the deadline lapsed.
Without notice, my closest friend’s name replaced mine in the prime spots I’d worked years to land.
Apparently, God cured her long-standing fear of public speaking overnight.
My favorite, most intellectual and sage Augustinian friars (priests) pleaded for me to stay.
Six months ago.
Is this religious turmoil?
No - perhaps just the drudgery of practicing “organized” religion.
Will I leave the Catholic church?
NO.
My faith carried me safely through a mass shooting, assaults, abuse and everything after.
My faith sustains me through life as a single woman.
My faith keeps me praying Hail Mary’s for every shooting victim in this city (Philadelphia).
My faith connects me to my spirituality and will guide me back to religion.
My faith is my secret weapon in life - I’m not one to scream anything from mountaintops.
But perhaps a few more people sharing their faith can move mountains.
Hence, my faith has brought me to writing for Lighthouse.
While I explore other elements of healing trauma in my own publication, Alexander and Lighthouse is blessing me with the space to explore the most vulnerable aspects of my journey - my faith, spirituality and religion.
For the first time, I will share how angels led me through the horrors of a mass shooting - and how a mass shooting walked me back to my religion.
But, first, I’d like to set a goal: to return to mass on March 5th for Ash Wednesday.
Baby steps.
Until then, a special thank you to Alexander Semenyuk and the entire Lighthouse team for this opportunity and their support.
Be well.
P.S. Before you go, please click the ❤️ (heart) below!
I won’t share the church’s name - it’s a beautiful place with excellent theologians worth visiting.
Oh Allison, it's so sad when we love Jesus and fellowship, but the world has to creep in and destroy that fellowship. For many, it pulls them away from a relationship with God, which is sad.
The devil is good at this. I'm so glad that didn't happen to you. The world is in church, just like the grocery store or work. Many have been disillusioned with the church during these last five years. I have been on my own journey away from the organized worldly religion that got heavy during the pandemic. One of the best things I heard from a friend who came into my life during 2020, when our life fell apart with everyone else's was this: "remember, rejection is often protection." God has something else for us if we trust Him. I gleaned this and went forward in that desert period of getting to know Him better. Getting quiet with God is a good thing. It's so nice to see you here and read your work.
And, may I say what you went through, and have been going through from the mass shooting in Dallas, is unbelievable and painful to read. I have a dear longtime friend whose daughter escaped the Route 91 shooting at the Las Vegas Harvest Music Festival. She has gone through a lot and saw way too much, in the throes of it. However, she too, has done the work, does the work and has recovered to the point of getting married and having two children. There is so much hope. I am truly sorry for what you have been through and so glad you are here to tell your stories. I live to create and I create to live --> is my motto. I know you are doing that too.
Love, deb ox
Allison! Your beautiful soul shines through this piece as well as your strength and resilience. I didn't know you were Catholic. I'm Protestant but feel so drawn to the Catholic Church (I remember I considered converting in my early 20s and then lost myself for a long while and moved in a completely different direction). I'm still exploring Catholicism so I might end up converting one day