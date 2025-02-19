It’s Valentine’s Day and I’ve yet to open a single Christmas card.

All 32 remain sealed away in their crisply pristine envelopes, tucked discreetly in a drawer.

It’s been six months since I last attended Sunday service on my own, in a physical church.

Sure, I stream mass sometimes, thanks to COVID and modern technology - but, every time, tears blur the screen before the priest finishes delivering the Homily.

Hey, I'm Allison. Let's be friends.

But it’s not the same.

And I’m alone.

Not in a pew.

Not surrounded by my community.

Not actually receiving communion.

Certainly not standing in front of the congregation, reading the Bible passages from the ambo’s microphone.

That was my favorite part about COVID - while they shut churches down, I was blessed with the opportunity to become a lector for Saint X’s National Shrine.

Volunteering allowed me to do it all - serve my Catholic community, deepening my faith and expanding my understanding of the Bible.

Connecting with the elderly.

Perfecting my public speaking skills.

Back then, it was also the only excuse to leave home - an option not given to many faithful.

I found purpose in reading behind that microphone.

In those passages.

Share Lighthouse

Unfortunately, in August 2024, I was replaced quite callously.

While willing to provide proof of a clean background check, state and national, my hesitation to provide fingerprints to the FBI ushered in an excuse for a layman director to usher me out the door.

Stricken from the schedule before the deadline lapsed.

Without notice, my closest friend’s name replaced mine in the prime spots I’d worked years to land.

Apparently, God cured her long-standing fear of public speaking overnight.

My favorite, most intellectual and sage Augustinian friars (priests) pleaded for me to stay.

Six months ago.

A different, confused redheaded woman displaced for her church.

Is this religious turmoil?

No - perhaps just the drudgery of practicing “organized” religion.

Will I leave the Catholic church?

NO.

My faith carried me safely through a mass shooting, assaults, abuse and everything after.

My faith sustains me through life as a single woman.

My faith keeps me praying Hail Mary’s for every shooting victim in this city (Philadelphia).

My faith connects me to my spirituality and will guide me back to religion.

My faith is my secret weapon in life - I’m not one to scream anything from mountaintops.

But perhaps a few more people sharing their faith can move mountains.

Hey, I'm Allison. Lovely to meet you!

Hence, my faith has brought me to writing for Lighthouse.

While I explore other elements of healing trauma in my own publication, Alexander and Lighthouse is blessing me with the space to explore the most vulnerable aspects of my journey - my faith, spirituality and religion.

For the first time, I will share how angels led me through the horrors of a mass shooting - and how a mass shooting walked me back to my religion.

But, first, I’d like to set a goal: to return to mass on March 5th for Ash Wednesday.

Baby steps.

Until then, a special thank you to Alexander Semenyuk and the entire Lighthouse team for this opportunity and their support.

Be well.

Allison Riney

P.S. Before you go, please click the ❤️ (heart) below!

Leave a comment

Share