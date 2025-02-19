Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 19, 2025

Oh Allison, it's so sad when we love Jesus and fellowship, but the world has to creep in and destroy that fellowship. For many, it pulls them away from a relationship with God, which is sad.

The devil is good at this. I'm so glad that didn't happen to you. The world is in church, just like the grocery store or work. Many have been disillusioned with the church during these last five years. I have been on my own journey away from the organized worldly religion that got heavy during the pandemic. One of the best things I heard from a friend who came into my life during 2020, when our life fell apart with everyone else's was this: "remember, rejection is often protection." God has something else for us if we trust Him. I gleaned this and went forward in that desert period of getting to know Him better. Getting quiet with God is a good thing. It's so nice to see you here and read your work.

And, may I say what you went through, and have been going through from the mass shooting in Dallas, is unbelievable and painful to read. I have a dear longtime friend whose daughter escaped the Route 91 shooting at the Las Vegas Harvest Music Festival. She has gone through a lot and saw way too much, in the throes of it. However, she too, has done the work, does the work and has recovered to the point of getting married and having two children. There is so much hope. I am truly sorry for what you have been through and so glad you are here to tell your stories. I live to create and I create to live --> is my motto. I know you are doing that too.

Love, deb ox

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Feb 20, 2025Edited

Allison! Your beautiful soul shines through this piece as well as your strength and resilience. I didn't know you were Catholic. I'm Protestant but feel so drawn to the Catholic Church (I remember I considered converting in my early 20s and then lost myself for a long while and moved in a completely different direction). I'm still exploring Catholicism so I might end up converting one day

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