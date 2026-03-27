The past, the present and the future - they are all in me. Image created via AI.

Before I was born, I was in God’s mind: another piece of the gigantic puzzle to be finished by the end of Time; a piece with the right strips of color, the right lines, curves, and edges, and the right texture. A piece that had some blanks to be filled in to fit the puzzle perfectly, but also a piece that should keep and be proud of what it already had upon itself as part of the greater picture.

Before I was born, I was in my mother’s dreams. Even as a young girl, she wondered what it was like to be a mom. She practiced with her dolls, talking to them, feeding them, cradling them, singing to them, and putting them to sleep. She placed some of them in her toy stroller and walked around the neighborhood, looking proudly at the adults. Yes, I’m a grown-up and this is my baby. Look, isn’t she pretty? When my mom grew up and met my dad, she saw me as love taking up flesh, as something immaterial becoming material. She saw me just like God saw His son: her essence shared with the world.

Before I was born, I was in nature’s demands: in its wild screaming for continuation, for never-ending growth. I was needed by the soil that nourished the fruit and vegetables I would eat; the trees I would hug and read books made of them; the animals I would feed on and tend to as pets. I was needed by the air that whirled around, longing for another pair of lungs to invade; by the sun that rose in the morning, wondering where the skin on which it would create that new peculiar freckle was; by the moon that beamed at night, waiting for that sleepless mind to infuse with imagination. I was needed by the mountain rocks that craved my foot shattering their peace, by the sea that wanted to envelop my body with its slippery, salty arms, and by the forest that wanted to cover me with its aromatic green umbrella.

Before I was born, I was in the striving of humanity: in the aspirations of hundreds of historians, scientists, philosophers, novelists, and religious teachers who worked and left traces for me to step on. I was in their visions of a better future; I was what they toiled for; I was the reason for their sweat, tears, and groans, their yells of joy, and their smiles of contentment. I was in their reveries during the day and their dreams at night. I was their meaning.

Before I was born, everything was prepared for me.

I came exactly where, and when I had to come.

I came exactly in the shape I had to come.

I came not knowing how important I was, and sometimes, I still don’t realize it. Sometimes, I still cringe in a corner, feeling small, useless, and meaningless. Sometimes, I still lie in bed and wonder why I am even here and if it wouldn’t be better if I weren’t. Sometimes, I wonder if it wouldn’t be better to disappear because I’ll never find the reason for my existence.

If I only knew.

Share

Share Lighthouse