Where he sees the last spark

Like a canvas…

No…not “like”.

But…is.

A canvas.

Most marvelous and miraculous.

Stars dying lights reaching the spaceship. They are indeed dying.

No.

Already dead.

Beautiful nonetheless. Therefore…death is beauty.

Delay…is beauty.

His eyes, old. Yet, not aged.

Tired, but young.

Alone in the spaceship for far too long.

He knows exactly where to look. He has looked there many times. He also finally received the transmissions. Sent many years ago.

His mission…now…pointless.

He knows exactly where to look.

He has released all of his food supplies and he waits by the window.

Death…delay…no more Earth…

He awaits for the one final spark.