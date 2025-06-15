Brave and fearsome Eagle of the sky,

Lift me with your bold intrepid wings,

That I could soar beyond the clouds so high,

And feel that strength the Holy Spirit brings.

Help me rise above the storm's dark ire,

To see the world with sight of yours so keen,

That with this gaze ignites my deep desire

To understand the plights from wrongs unseen.

I’d downward look for sins that fill the earth,

And beg for Wisdom deep and true and clear,

That I might stand for justice, honor, worth,

To face all trials that I do see and fear.

Dive through the tempest! Chide the roaring sky!

Glide fearless, knowing, righteous, strong and true!

That I may face the dangers coming nigh,

And thence, once earthbound, share high ground with you.

Where eagles keep their watch we both would gaze

Across a nation born of freedom’s love.

Pray never find the Devil’s ghastly haze

While dwell we will in peace from God above.

Perched on heights no other soul can reach,

Within my mind you grant me peace and calm,

That God’s own words of love I’ll strive to teach,

And, full of hope, I’ll leave behind all qualm.

Rise! O Eagle! Rise, unbound and free!

And offer inspiration for my soul!

That future visions may be clear to me,

And broken hearts will ever be made whole.

Now on! Ascend! On Spirit’s breath do race

That trials and tribulations all will mend.

Please teach us, Lord, to wield true power’s grace,

So war and strife we will forever end.

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