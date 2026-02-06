Where are the men?

For years we have been hearing and reading about how “suppressed” western men have become.

How there is anger being built up inside of them.

Online, they’ve been posting memes of viking looking guys who they think “represent” them. All while sitting on the couch, eating unhealthy foods, and watching same TV propaganda over and over. Posting online nonstop, mostly aggressive stuff towards everyone who they think “hinders” them.

You’re a “viking” alright.

The questions are these:

Where are these men now that so many physical labor jobs are gone and many projects are at standstill?

Where are these men while women and little girls are being abused?

Where are these men while Christ’s words are being disgraced?

Where are these men while racism is rampant?

Where are these men when they are needed to stand up to authoritarians?

A man should be standing up for the most vulnerable!

They keep on talking about traditional family values, yet they make no effort in treating women with respect. Good luck building a “traditional values” family while you can’t even build a proper relationship with a woman, because of big ego and delusions.

It’s always someone else at fault. Women, immigrants, “the libs”, never oneself, right?

So, where are they?

Are they still on that same couch, complaining about women?

Now is your chance to make the difference, to change, to shine. To actually improve the world. So what are you going to do about it?