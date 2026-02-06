Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 12

Well-said!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Feb 6

Back in the 80's Bonnie Tyler had a hit that was titled "Holding out for a hero". In the song she was looking for a hero larger than life. The song sounds like she knew what was coming with the emasculation of males in today's society.

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