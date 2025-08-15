When you doubt

Hey friends and readers,

You, me, everyone else. We all have doubts at one point or another.

Doubts can turn into anxiety, nervousness, sadness.

Sometimes I have times when I go:

“Am I doing enough?”

“What am I doing wrong?”

“Maybe I need to change everything in my work?”

This often comes from unrealistic expectations and not living in the present moment.

I was speaking to my wife about this subject and she reminded me about the attitude of living in the present moment.

I wrote an article a while back which talked about any moment being your last and how important it is to try and treat those around you well.

These two things connect very strongly. When you allow doubt to take over you, all around suffer as well.

Doubt does not help you solve problem.

Doubt does not help you improve.

I say, don’t make decisions or changes when you are in a state of doubt.

When you live in the present moment, treating each day as possibly your last, ironically, you’ll be able to see much better which changes should be made in your work, if any.

A lot of the time the real answer is that you are doing fine.

You just need to be still.

In mind.

In spirit.

Blessings.