Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Dec 27, 2024

Amazing work and wonderful reflections

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Dec 27, 2024

A rocket helps a little girl with her wish. That was a nice story.

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