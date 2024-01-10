When pastors contradict Jesus

Hey friends,

Just some thoughts on when pastors say “Every single word in the Old Testimony is a word of God.”

First of all, lets be very clear right of the bat, JESUS is the Word of God and it’s right there in your face in the Gospels, said by Him and taught by the apostles and the early church.

Remember Old Testimony itself is a collection of books, and there is much more on it in Jewish writings of old.

Let’s just look at a few interesting examples.

We often will hear pastors praise how wise and great Solomon was. It’s almost shocking.

Solomon had 1000 wives, worshiped demons, according to other old Jewish writing he got a lot of his knowledge from a fallen angel Azazeal, and it is written that he was so greedy that even despite all of his riches he still tricked poor people out of money.

When Jesus is faced with pharisees, he tells them “Greater than Solomon.”

It’s to shock them of course and to put a stark comparison between the two and how they lived and what they preached.

Jesus taught humbleness, charity, kindness, humility.

We hear a lot of preachings that often contradict Jesus’s teachings.

Another example. You’ll read in the old scriptures that disobedient children can be put to death and that in some cases killing children of your enemy is okay. You’ll hear “every word of this text is God’s word.”, again.

Then Jesus says that anyone who harms children should be drowned.

To add to this one, let’s remember that there were several offenses that granted “death” or “stoning”.

Jesus’s view on this? “He without sin cast the first stone.”

Very big difference.

How do we reconcile the two?

Next. We can read that it is said to “Swear in Gods name.”

Yet Jesus said that we should only have a “yes” and a “no”, no more than that.

Another big one. “Eye for an eye.” Also to kill your enemies.

This directly contradicts Jesus. Jesus teaches forgiveness and to love your enemies.

Breaking the Sabbath? Another one. Jesus contradicts this many times, and of course, wisely he explains that human value, kindness and care are more important than a rule like that. He even tells another person to break Sabbath!

Another huge one for me is that we learn in Old T that if we are wonderful, God will send good “rain for us”, and for wicked “dust.”

Christ says it’ll rain same for wicked and for the good while we are on this earth! That’s a really big difference!

Why is all this so important to understand?

Because again, Jesus is the WORD OF GOD. He is the water of God that we must be filled with. He modified the Old Testament, because He is the Word.

So, when someone preaches upon some of these things, contradicting Christ, they are no longer preach the Word of God.

This type of statement may be shocking to many Christians today, but that’s simply how it is.

How can someone say they follow Christ, but then believe both him and things that contradict him?

Another example of having two masters, don’t you think?

Blessings.

XXXXX

Check out incredible Quantum Freedom material and program that has been helping me for years to learn and to grow. (affiliate link, however, I share these because I believe the material will be helpful)

https://yu2shine.samcart.com/referral/VnTNWf60/nBLZ3HcnrKO0NXzQ