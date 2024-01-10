Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jan 11, 2024

Totally agree.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Mark smith's avatar
Mark smith
Jan 10, 2024

Paul says women should be quiet n church n not teach Joel says your son's n Daughters shall prophecy

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