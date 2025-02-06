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Until recently, I was never sure if I was heading in the right direction.

Was he the right man for me?

Was this the right country to live in?

Was my occupation the right fit?

Should I write, or should I teach? Should I study Greek, or improve my English skills?

Should I learn how to drive?

Should I have one child, or two?

Should I raise my children this way or that way?

Questions, questions, questions… hundreds of them, all the time. And to be honest, even now, I’m not sure I’ve made all the right decisions for myself.

However, from now on, I know that all decisions will be right.

I’ve found the key to certainty.

It’s my heart.

Please, don’t get me wrong. I don’t think it’s always right to listen to your heart. By ‘heart,’ we mean our soul. And our soul is not always correctly tuned. What if your heart tells you that you’re sick of this world and don’t want to live anymore?

I’ve made many decisions in the past based on desperation, fear, or just a spur-of-the-moment mood.

I’ve also made many decisions based on seemingly good reasoning that turned out wrong.

Our soul is an interesting thing. It gives us our intuition. Yet we can trust this intuition only if have surrendered our soul to God, and He controls it.

It should be Him who stands behind our intuition.

A few weeks ago, when I prayed to find out what I should base my decisions on for the day, and how I should interpret God’s signs guiding my steps, He told me:

“Listen to your heart.”

That sounded odd. I’ve always known that my heart is the least reliable source of guidance. It has been so weak in the past. It has made me make so many mistakes. My heart can get angry, jealous, disappointed, and desperate. How could God tell me to listen to my heart, rather than to Him?

“Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying,” He insisted. “When you wonder whether to eat chocolate or fruit for dessert, ask your heart what it wants, and listen for the answer. It will be the right one.”

“But how?” I asked.

“I’m in your heart now. And as long as I’m there if your heart says chocolate, it’s Me who says that. So, you should go ahead without worrying. Your diet won’t be ruined.”

“Wow!” I said.

I’m telling you, things have been very easy since that day.

I make sure to maintain a good relationship with God, and as a reward, He provides me with a very easy way to make decisions.

I just do what I want.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28–30).

Thank you, Alexander Semenyuk, for giving me a home for my soul!