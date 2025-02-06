Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 6, 2025

Intuition is God’s compass put inside of us. When we go against it we usually make mistakes. Sometimes the soul needs something that the mind thinks to be unhealthy.

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Mary Louisa Cappelli's avatar
Mary Louisa Cappelli
Feb 6, 2025

Beautiful, Nevena.

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