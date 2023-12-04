What is the actual attack on Christmas? It’s not what you think.

Hey friends,

I bet most people who talk about attacks on Christian holidays talk about “canceling”, “limiting”, “they don’t want us to celebrate.”

I’m here to tell you that in our current society it’s actually those who celebrate the holidays are the ones committing the biggest attacks.

Don’t believe me? Keep reading and tell me if you still don’t think so in the end.

What is Christmas about? It’s about birth of Jesus. Our savior. He taught us to be humble. He taught us to be grateful with what we have. He taught us not to worship things.

How do we celebrate this holiday today?

First, the consumerism and commercialization starts in November, way before December 24th/25th. You know, Christ wasn’t even born in December, but it’s okay, if we focused on the right thing, celebrating his birth, and humbleness, then this wouldn’t matter much, but with the way it is now, it just adds to the absurdity.

Every artist releases their christmas album with one goal only, to make more millions on Christ’s name. Every store is selling candy. cakes, items all in christmas theme, but NOT even in Christ theme.

So this incredible consumerism doesn’t even try to sell the actual message. The big boy Santa is front and center. Then it’s the elves. Rudolph the reindeer and dozens of ridiculous films about Santa, animals or elves, but not about Christ.

Top it all off with none stop flow of sweets.

Then comes the worst part. The anxiety and stress about buying gifts. People actual go in debt trying to outdo each other.

I’m sure Christ would just love that…

Seeing kids whining that they didn’t get what they wanted.

Hey, someone let that kid know that Christ gave the biggest gift already, that’s why we celebrate.

So, who fights hardest to keep it all this way? Surprise, surprise…the people who celebrate, and of course, the companies that make hundreds of millions. You think they want to stop Christmas? Come on. They love this.

Let’s go and look at “Easter” now. This will help make the point more clear.

First, why do we call it Easter instead of Pascha? Title Easter comes from pagan tradition, while Pascha comes from old Hebrew traditions later on adopted by Christians.

During Pascha we are celebrating Christ’s suffering in the garden, on the cross, and His resurrection. In original church tradition Christians were suppose to fast for quite some time and then have a celebratory feast.

Similar to what happened with Christmas, somehow this holiday starts early and the theme in all the stores and on TV is once again, surprise, not Christ. It’s a bunny with candy.

Then, finally, without going deeper into some other holidays, we can go to the Halloween and Thanksgiving celebrations.

Halloween was suppose to be a celebration by Christians in honoring the saints that passed away. Thanksgiving is of course a holiday that we show our gratitude for what we have.

Yet…more money is spent in US the weekend of Thanksgiving than in any whole month. People stampede, fight, even kill, for “discounted” products. So much for gratefulness.

What do we have then?

Christmas - elves with candy.

“Easter” - bunnies with candy.

Halloween - monsters with candy.

Thanksgiving - trampling with candy.

I understand that there are people who are not like this at all, but when you take society as a whole, you see that majority have lost the plot when it comes to these things. Consumerism, the excess, the greed…simply at an all time high.

It takes each individual to raise awareness and help someone overcome these feelings.

Thank you and blessings.

XXXXX

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