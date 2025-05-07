Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
May 8, 2025

Even when your body is weakened, there is potential for strength. This is what I have experienced. Strength is also in the mind.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Wings of Malachite's avatar
Wings of Malachite
May 7, 2025

Agreed! Though today people don't want to hear the basic right and wrongs. The people of today's world scare me. Something has been lost.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture