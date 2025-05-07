What is strength?

Hey friends and readers,

We can see that in today’s society there is a certain trend of believing that strength shows in aggression, arrogance, disrespect, domination, rudeness, etc.

Here is what I think.

Strength is not shouting over your opponent, but letting them speak.

Strength is not talking over others, but listening.

Strength is not in taking over a room, but in silence.

Strength is not in coldness and lack of emotion, but is in kindness and warmness.

Strength is not in falling in with the crowd, but in holding your own individuality.

True strength requires self control, respect for others, love, kindness, and knowing when to stay on your ground and get tough.

Strength is about putting faith in God and realizing there are things you cannot control.

Strength is knowing how to lose.

Strength is saying “I’m sorry”, or admitting when you were wrong.

Of course, a strong body is connected to all of this. A strong body helps us have a stronger mind, it’s all connected.

This combination of these things is what strength is. At least in my opinion.

If you haven’t exercised today, or walked, let’s get to it!

Blessings.

My books:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B006TO029U?ccs_id=bdfcdf6f-f74a-4e45-a5c2-47e6d0565bf1