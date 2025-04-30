“What is going on with the world?”

Children dying

Mothers crying

Blood on the hands

Flags are flying

Stuffing cash

money bags

More blood stains

Battle flags

Pray for the innocent

It’s not coincident

Blood spills on the empty streets

Fake news

Brainwashed views

Bloodshed escapes

Into times deceived

Fake idol worship

We’re on this burning ship

Question the stories

What lies unfold

Can you hear the call

Against those who are sly

Or give voice to prayers

Let the pain fly by

Pray for the innocent

It’s not coincident

Blood spills on the empty streets

Fake news

Brainwashed views

Bloodshed escapes

Into times deceived

Ask yourself

Why there is an evil supply

Can you run it dry

Or embrace the lie

Don’t comply with

What’s wicked or deceitful

Let the truth rise

Beautiful and hopeful

With honor we stand as we face the end

Look into God’s eye

To defend

Beauty we acknowledge

In our last goodbye

Faith rises high

As souls lift to the sky

Check out the song for this poem below.