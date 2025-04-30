What is going on with the world?
Poem and song
“What is going on with the world?”
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Children dying
Mothers crying
Blood on the hands
Flags are flying
Stuffing cash
money bags
More blood stains
Battle flags
Pray for the innocent
It’s not coincident
Blood spills on the empty streets
Fake news
Brainwashed views
Bloodshed escapes
Into times deceived
Fake idol worship
We’re on this burning ship
Question the stories
What lies unfold
Can you hear the call
Against those who are sly
Or give voice to prayers
Let the pain fly by
Pray for the innocent
It’s not coincident
Blood spills on the empty streets
Fake news
Brainwashed views
Bloodshed escapes
Into times deceived
Ask yourself
Why there is an evil supply
Can you run it dry
Or embrace the lie
Don’t comply with
What’s wicked or deceitful
Let the truth rise
Beautiful and hopeful
With honor we stand as we face the end
Look into God’s eye
To defend
Beauty we acknowledge
In our last goodbye
Faith rises high
As souls lift to the sky
Check out the song for this poem below.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wow! The music is hauntingly beautiful