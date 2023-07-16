It was late, she had endured the pain for a long time. Sweat appeared upon her forehead, tears rolled down her cheeks. It was excruciating. There were strangers in the room, but she focused on the familiar face, the one holding her hand. Hours and hours have passed…Finally, there was a cry of a baby. Through the pain, the woman felt immense joy. This was courage.

One early morning the farmer felt pain in his throat. His legs were heavy as he swung them from the bed. Awful headache and ringing in the ears were present as well. Four in the morning. He was sick, but did it matter with what? He was going to go out and work all day either way. The family needed the food and money, that’s all there was to it. With heavy legs, a splitting headache, shaky hands, and a foggy brain, the farmer went outside. There he labored from when the sun went up till it came back down. Then he collapsed in bed after a meal, knowing that the next day he must repeat it, no matter what. This was courage.

Her youth reflected in the mirror. Whole life ahead of her, or was it? She put on the tall black boots and stood up. Green uniform never looked that good to her, but that wasn’t a big deal. She looked at the rifle by the side of the mirror. That was it. She picked it up and looked in the mirror once more, trying to force a smile. It’s been half a year since her country was invaded, and she saw her older brother and father die. She was the one left to protect the rest of the family. Holding back the tears, she put the rifle around her right shoulder and walked out of the door. This was courage.

The little boy’s legs were trembling. There was excitement, but also so much worry! It was a big mix of feelings for a little guy such as this one. He wanted to laugh, but also to cry. It was confusing. As the car parked and he came out, he felt even more pressure, but he wasn’t going to give up. There he was, in front of the large room, waiting, feeling the fear once again. Yet, despite the fear, he went ahead into his martial arts class once again. This was courage.

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