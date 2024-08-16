“What if Cats Wrote Haikus?” by Kathy Enriquez

Hey friends and readers,

One of the best things about blogging and writing is connecting with other writers and seeing their joy as they create something new.

Kathy has been a wonderful supporter to other writers and bloggers. It is exciting to see her come out with a book and this is a great opportunity for us to support this new and exciting dream.

Now, more about her and the book!

Kathy has ventured down many career paths – everything from waiting tables, detailing cars, and crunching numbers for a decade to headhunting. She even did some side quests and entered the world of beauty vlogging and makeup artistry. Finally, she landed on her true calling: writing.

With writing, she was able to unleash her full creative self and even channelled into her Bengal overlord to bring her very first book to life.

Follow her blog here:

https://kathyenriqueznguyen.substack.com?r=xs9hg&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Description of the book:

What if Cats Wrote Haikus?

A Purrfect Collection of Feline Poetry & Art

Welcome to the whimsical world of "What if Cats Wrote Haikus?" 🐾 A delightful collection of haikus straight from the paws of your favorite feline friends. Dive into the playful, sassy, and oh-so-cute musings of cats as they ponder life's greatest mysteries 🐾

What's Inside?

Fun, Quirky Haikus : Each poem captures the quirky and philosophical nature of cats. Perfect for hoomans, tiny hoomans, and felines alike!

Cute Artwork : Every haiku is accompanied by cute illustrations done by the author, bringing each haiku to life.

Cat-tastic Humor: Filled with sarcasm, wit, and the occasional tail flick, these haikus are sure to make you giggle.

Why You'll Love It

"What if Cats Wrote Haikus?" is not just a book; it's an experience. Whether you're a cat lover, a poetry or haiku enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys a good chuckle, this book is a purrfect addition to your collection. It's a pawsome gift for yourself or the cat person in your life. So, curl up with your favorite feline, grab a cup of catnip tea, and enjoy a journey through the poetic minds of cats.

Get the book here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1778275923/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.qB-RrSeydtSa--fDhF2hKQ.8On1J63rONvMVmfx-QRS23Uc5xG9nj8ALhe82nK0MQ0&dib_tag=se&qid=1723719248&refinements=p_27%3AKathy+Enriquez&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Kathy+Enriquez#immersive-view_1723774056285