Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Aug 16, 2024

I love cats. This cat has a job. Ha Ha. They want to help in real life.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Alicia Kwon's avatar
Alicia Kwon
Aug 16, 2024

That looks really fun - I may recommend my husband get that for my mother in law who loves both cats and haiku!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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