Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
May 12, 2025

It’s easy to get lazy with what goes into your mind if you’re burned out from working long and/or stressful hours.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
May 16, 2025

Great question and an excellent challenge.

Ten years ago I heard a friend lament about the worlding being "full of rampant violence and hatred." I thought to test that assertion, because if something is "rampant" then I should see it everywhere. So, I began to observe life as I encountered it directly, through my own eyes. Since then, I've crossed paths with millions of people--in airports, sporting events, a number of large cities around the US and globally, out on the roads (a years' worth of RV travel). This includes being in Egypt shortly after the Israel-Gaza war broke out (which no one seemed bothered by), and being in Bucharest the day after a horrific nightclub fire that generated many heartfelt (not violent or hateful) protests. But I have yet to witness a *single* bit of evidence that backs the assertion of rampant violence and hatred--EXCEPT what's thrown in my face via news and social media.

Yes, I know that there is violence and hatred in the world, but it's truly the exception rather than the norm. The news media, however, makes it the norm. After all, how do they make a big portion of their revenue? Through advertising. How do they demand the highest rates for advertising? By commanding eyeballs, which means holding people's attention. What is the best emotion to exploit for holding people's attention? Fear, because when you fear something you don't want to take your eyes off of it. Consequently, the business model for news is based on the exploitation of fear, and thus news is heavily skewed toward that emotion.

In reality--in the reality I've observed in so many places--people are kind, generous, accommodating, happy to share in the joy of being alive. But we train ourselves to not notice those virtues and concentrate instead on the darknesses.

I like to think of my mind/heart/soul as a radio receiver: there are any number of programs to which I can attune, so I must always be making choices according to what I want to be and become.

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