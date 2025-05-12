What are you feeding your mind?

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.” (Matthew 5:6)

Hi friends and readers,

Today I want to ask two simple questions.

What are you feeding your mind?

What do you thirst for?

We live in a society of “addictions” or “thirsts.” However, these addictions can never satisfy us. If it’s addiction to money, when we get a lot, we are not satisfied, we thirst for more money. If we are addicted to bad food, we will be caught in an unhealthy diet cycle. If we are addicted to sexual immorality, there will never be a stop to it, never a satisfaction.

When we thirst for worldly things, there will never be a point of satisfaction.

The other question we are asking, about what we feed our mind, perfectly ties in with these thirsts and addictions. Just as we can be feeding our body bad food, conditioning it to get used to it, and repeating the cycle, we can also be feeding our mind with all sorts of negativity.

Have you seen the news networks lately? It is all focused on making you angry, stuck in flight or fight mode, to make you depressed. How about many films and series today? They seem either obsessed on pumping up your ego to levels of absolute selfishness, or they do more of the same as the news and bring you down to ultimate lows.

What is the answer to these two questions that’s helpful?

It’s feeding your mind spiritual messages of God. Watching uplifting things, reading things that enrich your soul, fill you with love for God and your fellow humans. We must thirst for this, that’s the answer. We must thirst to know God better and to hear his message for us.

It’s just like diet with food. If you eat healthy, your body responds in a healthy way. Your mind needs this as well. Let’s feed it in the proper way.

Blessings.