We are not a product

“Sell yourself.”

No, I will not.

One of the biggest problems with the system today is viewing everything as a product, or a transaction, including humans. The attitude is; “how can you be of use to me”, and if they don’t deem you useful, you don’t matter as a human being.

They will literally view you as worthless garbage.

This is even taught in many Christian churches today, but couldn’t be more against Christ.

Don’t confuse this with hard work, but also remember Christ constantly told us to protect and uplift the vulnerable and the poor.

Charity in your heart is way more important than any business or work advice you can give.

You can help others learn and improve a lot more with love than with harshness.

Don’t confuse teaching someone how to fish with being brutal and unforgiving if they keep failing. Jesus said to forgive forever.

Gentleness and kindness are the true strength.

Bless others without expecting anything in return.