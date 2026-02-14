We are like the ocean

When the ocean is calm and the waters reflect the early golden light, we look upon it with joy.

“It’s so beautiful and peaceful.”

Yet, below the waters, there are millions of stories happening at the same time.

Joy, happiness, pain, concern, suffering, love.

It is filled with life and turmoil. Layer after layer shows something different.

But go back to the top, and it seems soothing again.

Yet when a storm comes, we look upon it with fear, it is now ugly, its expression is violent.

Waves raise up high and crash down.

Yet, it’s the same ocean, full of life and mystery, and when the storm calms, once again we do not think of what is within.

First, there is what we see outside.

Second, there is what ocean allows us to see during the motions and changes.

And third…is the very dark depth, that no one will know, only the ocean.

And so are the three faces that we have. The three minds.

One that others see most of the time. Another that we allow others to see sometimes. And finally, the one that only we see.