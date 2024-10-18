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Suddenly Just like that I stood on the bridge Looking out Across the water Flowing Like my thoughts In motion Like my emotions Never still Never quiet A breeze Kissing my cheeks My hair Blowing in the wind I felt complete Relieved Yet grieved Somehow Water It never holds on Longer than it needs to Maybe that's why I love being near it Watching it Admiring Its ease Its grace Its flow I wish I was like water Never fearing letting go