Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Sandy Stuart Shaller's avatar
Sandy Stuart Shaller
Aug 19, 2024

I enjoyed your poem and even its grimness. If God has a plan, I think he left it in our hands to carry out. Too bad that some of us are so bad at doing it.

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Camilla Joy's avatar
Camilla Joy
Aug 19, 2024

💔😔 thank you for sharing your heart in these words.

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