War

Bloody field,

So much anguish,

Brothers, sisters torn apart,

The deadly art of war.

Sunflowers painted red today,

Under the bright blue sky,

Warriors kneeling down to pray,

Needing inspiration.

Cities tarnished,

Ashes flying,

There is a little baby,

Crying.

House is burning,

With a flame,

Of foreign,

“Love.”

Deadly inspiration glowing,

Pain is growing,

Still no one,

Gives up.

Bless all those who stand,

And bless the wicked too,

God has a plan,

In the end,

It will come true.