Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Jun 13, 2025

You walk in your own shoes daily. The challenge is someone else's shoes! It is an empathic gesture which every individual should take that trip! This will open your up to other life besides your own.

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The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Jun 4, 2025

It takes effort to walk in another's shoes

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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