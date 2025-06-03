Walk in someone else’s shoes

Hi friends and readers,

Do you know one amazing truth about us? About people? Most of us don’t listen.

Yes…how does it relate to the topic?

It’s the first step to empathy. It’s the first step in the journey of traveling in someone else’s shoes. We must REALLY listen.

In our silence, we must really hear and try to understand. We can never fully know how someone else feels. We all have our life challenges and hardships, and they are all different. We like to compare.

It’s so important to listen and to know that each pair of human shoes of life is different.

We must learn to touch others with our hearts. This can also be achieved not just from listening, but also from praying for that person, and deeply thinking about whatever the issue is. We must show real care, one that touches the soul.

Then there is the smile, the hug, and the encouraging word…these tools will help make them feel better, and also, it’ll help them open up more and allow you to know further what it means to walk in their shoes.

We are trying to understand what they feel and think, we are trying to truly learn about their origin and why they feel that particular way.

That’s what it means to walk in someone else’s shoes.

Are you up for it?

Blessings.

P. S.

You can check out all of my works here:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B006TO029U?ccs_id=22f9c462-b55b-4577-a71d-cc1cf30e6c12