Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Chuck Phillips's avatar
Chuck Phillips
Oct 14, 2024

I volunteer to drive elderly or disabled patients to doctor appointments. None of my clients are able to work, either because of a physical limitation or chronic pain. Many of them have a profoundly deep Christian faith. I have been humbled to spend time with them; I am always amazed by the joy that literally bubbles over; and it’s contagious! Useful or useless isn’t the issue, when you’ve been face to face with Christ, you can’t contain the glory!

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The Catholic Behavior Analyst's avatar
The Catholic Behavior Analyst
Oct 13, 2024

Excellent reminder not to judge. Also goes with the Gospel for today - “Go and sell what you have and give it to the poor.” What (Who) we need is really Jesus.

And the beauty of art and music is necessary - so cheers to that!

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