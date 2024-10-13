Useless vs useful

Hi friends and readers,

This topic, which seems so straightforward, is actually incredibly loaded with complexity, so I will try and present my opinion in the best way I can.

You see, defining something useless vs useful will depend on a person. A different perspective on something can change everything.

To someone, an idea of a pet is useless, but what if you have a person with an aid dog that is priceless to them or a guard dog who saved their life from a criminal who broke into the house?

You’ve heard, “One’s man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Quiet literally, in the west, we throw away BILLIONS of dollars worth of food. Yet, around the world, millions of kids are starving to death, hoping to get crumbs. How is that for a different perspective?

I once watched a Francis Chan sermon about riches. In it, he held up two dollars and said if you make this amount a day, you are rich, so everyone at his sermon who was present (in the US) was described as “filthy rich.”

His statement was a fact. There are countries in which the YEARLY salary is 300–600$. If we are making thousands every month, then we are indeed filthy rich, no?

It’s a hard concept to truly grasp because we all have bills, sometimes great issues, and problems that we are dealing with. That’s why perspective is so important.

There are people who view art as something useless. Yet, for others, it’s an inspiration. Some will hang paintings on the walls, and each time they see these works, they get more cheerful.

Do we need music in our life? Do we REALLY need it? Some will answer that, of course, we need music! Why though? Does music feed you? Does it dress you? Yet, you will have people say that music got them out of depression or turned their hearts toward something better. It’s true! They are saying genuine things!

So, how can we really separate useful vs useless?

It’s all about perspective.

Think deeply before you judge a situation, a person, a thing, an action…

Blessings!