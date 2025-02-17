Upcoming books update and catch up

Hey friends and readers,

Recently I got the good news that my latest book, “The Illuminated”, got a contract. Which probably means it’ll come out in 2026, as another book, “Dark Aurora”, is due to be out sometime this year.

I want to give little blurbs to you about each of these books and set up what they are all about.

Also, especially if you are new to my fiction, I’d like to add a bit about my previous top 4 traditionally published books.

“The Illuminated”

The blurb:

After the apocalypse comes, the Earth still spins, and for some it’s not the end, but a beginning of a new life. As hard as it is, dreams still exist and for one lonely man the dream is seeing the ocean at least once, so he sets off on the most dangerous journey, together with his loyal dog.

The background and general idea:

The story takes place many years after a global war. We meet a man who is the last one in his desert community, all others have died. Him and his dog are the only ones left. He is a skilled hunter and has gone through many hardships. As he sets out to leave his home and find the ocean we learn a bit more about him through flashback, and of course through everything that will happen to them.

“Dark Aurora”

A mysterious dark floating diamond is hidden away deep inside a cosmic cave. It hides evil that should not be touched by a human. Will the new crew on the mission to Mars survive where the previous couldn’t?

So, this is the book I am most excited about arguably out of all my previous works. This is an idea that was 7 years in the making. First it started with a short story, then a long story and then I rebuild it to be a novel. I feel like this is my personal favorite out of all my works.

The setting is also the future. The world is in a state of a great depression, there are almost no jobs left. An ex soldier manages to get a rare opportunity to join a space crew after he does something heroic for a son of the owner.

In this book we follow two crews as they get split up. One ship is headed to Mars, to restart the colony, the other, towards a giant space ship, “Dark Aurora”, which left from Mars with the previous crew and was believed to be lost.

Both will meet challenges that will test their humanity to the limit.

Now, if you’d like to catch up, here are my 4 favorites so far.

“Paradise Harbour”

A noir thriller about a young investigator in the 1920s going to a town up North to find a missing woman. There he will face a cult, gangs, KKK and more.

https://www.amazon.com/Paradise-Harbour-Noir-Horror-Thriller-ebook/dp/B09JXP1BV6?ref_=ast_author_dp_aw&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2xzBNe0JYh_cPrgsGJAtTf_pBeW-voDsj-cSEPBfKrBJvGVruR5nqFTnQ4TxLBJKT9sZPNYxD3le7qKx8tt1yg1DWMw3SGLI4aDst7ezsiPYmCihUZu3qSPfSehBESS37C3qbbW1Kl1DA6z41O1TjoEXpn7DG-E1eFDm1nDc0r739YMmHueyAmYbMTaOvOyfyOO2rd8nS2xZU3OlP1cH0JX4bpn2pq7ekf6STsRSGM8.GNrhaTYvaxoNPqqfrfZSS4DBYy5pNV1f94uWwKf2Li8&dib_tag=AUTHOR

“A Peaceful Town”

A serial killer has settled in a small town by the mountain. The story is told from perspective of many characters, all somehow connected to that one psychopath that put terror into the heart of the town.

https://www.amazon.com/Peaceful-Town-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0CD5715M2?ref_=ast_author_dp_aw&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2xzBNe0JYh_cPrgsGJAtTf_pBeW-voDsj-cSEPBfKrBJvGVruR5nqFTnQ4TxLBJKT9sZPNYxD3le7qKx8tt1yg1DWMw3SGLI4aDst7ezsiPYmCihUZu3qSPfSehBESS37C3qbbW1Kl1DA6z41O1TjoEXpn7DG-E1eFDm1nDc0r739YMmHueyAmYbMTaOvOyfyOO2rd8nS2xZU3OlP1cH0JX4bpn2pq7ekf6STsRSGM8.GNrhaTYvaxoNPqqfrfZSS4DBYy5pNV1f94uWwKf2Li8&dib_tag=AUTHOR

“It comes in the dust”

A man who is about to commit suicide inherits a home and a business in the middle of a remote desert town. All seems sort of okay, until he learns of the sand storms and what comes with them.

https://www.amazon.com/Comes-Dust-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0DM9HDQ2S?ref_=ast_author_dp_aw&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2xzBNe0JYh_cPrgsGJAtTf_pBeW-voDsj-cSEPBfKrBJvGVruR5nqFTnQ4TxLBJKT9sZPNYxD3le7qKx8tt1yg1DWMw3SGLI4aDst7ezsiPYmCihUZu3qSPfSehBESS37C3qbbW1Kl1DA6z41O1TjoEXpn7DG-E1eFDm1nDc0r739YMmHueyAmYbMTaOvOyfyOO2rd8nS2xZU3OlP1cH0JX4bpn2pq7ekf6STsRSGM8.GNrhaTYvaxoNPqqfrfZSS4DBYy5pNV1f94uWwKf2Li8&dib_tag=AUTHOR

“The Serpent of New Orleans”

Story that takes us from birth all the way into adulthood of an aristocrat. Twists and turns of his life will make us hate him, but also perhaps, pity him.

https://www.amazon.com/Serpent-New-Orleans-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0D736M7Q2?ref_=ast_author_dp_aw&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2xzBNe0JYh_cPrgsGJAtTf_pBeW-voDsj-cSEPBfKrBJvGVruR5nqFTnQ4TxLBJKT9sZPNYxD3le7qKx8tt1yg1DWMw3SGLI4aDst7ezsiPYmCihUZu3qSPfSehBESS37C3qbbW1Kl1DA6z41O1TjoEXpn7DG-E1eFDm1nDc0r739YMmHueyAmYbMTaOvOyfyOO2rd8nS2xZU3OlP1cH0JX4bpn2pq7ekf6STsRSGM8.GNrhaTYvaxoNPqqfrfZSS4DBYy5pNV1f94uWwKf2Li8&dib_tag=AUTHOR