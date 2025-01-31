Understand yourself

“What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others, that's beyond us.”

This is an interesting and eternal concept, but it’s more complicated than that. It’s not simple.

If you don’t love yourself and don’t take care of yourself, you cannot truly know how to love others and to give love to others. With that, to love yourself you first must know who you are.

Understand yourself.

"The world will ask you who you are, and if you don't know, the world will tell you."

Another great quote.

If you do not understand yourself you become open to being manipulated and controlled by others, by the world. You will end up being like someone else, believing that it is you, yet you’ll be stuck in a blend of other people’s personas.

You will not be you.

The first step towards the goal of giving your love to others is staring the journey of knowing yourself.

Many of us have deep traumas that sit in the psyche for a long time, untouched. These build walls that do not allow us to see our true self. Our expression is limited, we hide in the shadows.

To begin understanding yourself you must let go of your ego and begin to unravel the unpleasant things within your mind.

There are certain techniques which you can use.

One powerful thing you can do is meditational prayer. I will give you an example of my own, but you can create an atmosphere that suits you the most. Personalize it. Your mind is vast and holds many worlds.

Close your eyes while either sitting in a quiet place or in nature with no one around. Image a calm river. You can picture yourself either standing/sitting in it, or on the shore. Focus on the water and how it flows. Feel the gratitude towards God for giving this moment to you. If various thoughts come into your mind, turn them into logs or leaves that are floating away. Do this each time an intrusive thought comes, only focus on the stream.

That’s it for that.

The next thing you must understand is that people’s ego will constantly try to attack you for being your authentic self. Do not listen to what others tell you about who you are. YOU are the only YOU. You are not someone else.

Start with the small steps and keep finding your way through the labyrinth.

You can do it.

Blessings.

Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.