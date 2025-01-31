Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Feb 4, 2025

Alexander, the fact that you published this poignant piece on my birthday and it describes my journey to understand myself so well? Thank you - your writing is a treasured gift.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
Jan 31, 2025

Appreciate what you said about meditative prayer--that kind of inner life is essential for an integral life of authenticity, the principle of "Know Thyself." In this context it seems appropriate to share a poem I wrote after a visit to Delphi, Greece, where that injunction was posted for all to see, but perhaps not often heeded.

https://open.substack.com/pub/kiranblackwell/p/for-which-he-waits-a-poem

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