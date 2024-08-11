Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 11, 2024

Alex, reading your people's history fills my heart with anguish and also a strong sense of determination. We don't really realize what freedom means in the U.S. Can I donate to the race on your link without being there?

On another note you know the Chmerkovskiy brothers who dance on "Dancing With the Stars." Their dad has this organization that I donated quite a bit to as the invasion began. https://baranova27.org

I'm uncertain if they are still sending supplies.

Good luck and praying for this to be a successful fundraiser. ox

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Mary Rayer's avatar
Mary Rayer
Aug 11, 2024

My nephews have a prosthetic business in PA and has been working on the soldiers. I’m told they want to get fixed to get back and continue their fight for Ukraine 🇺🇦

I hope they know all the people in USA 🇺🇸 that support them so they know they are not alone. Praying for a great turnout for this run!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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