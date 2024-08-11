Ukrainian culture and an event to help

Dear friends and readers,

I am organizing a fundraiser to help the brave soldiers of Ukraine, but before I get into details on that I’d like to briefly share some Ukrainian history and also talk about what is happening right now.

First, to understand about Ukrainian blood and perseverance we must go all the back, to a warrior named Kyi, who came to the lands in the 5th century. Hundreds of years before that, Saint Andrew looked upon the Dniper river and while falling in love with it he made a prophecy that a great city that will persevere will stand there. So, Kyi established Kyiv.

And how much has Kyiv, Ukrainians and the trident been through? And are still here. Let’s see.

First mention of Ukrainian language dates back all the way to 800s, and so was the trident emblem, at the time when vikings were still violently pillaging the lands. However, it was the Swedish vikings, whom I am a descendant of, who converted to Christianity in Kievan Rus lands and mixed with the slavs in that region. Between 1000-1200 it was a powerful kingdom. The lands above, which are now known as Moscow, were largely empty, occupied by Finnic tribes, who too ended up mixing with slavs.

In 1200 Kyiv faced the power and masses of the mongol invasion. After fierce resistance, from 1240 and well into mid 1300s, Kyiv had to pay the Mongols, however, Ukrainians persevered.

Next were the Lithuanians, which have grown powerful at the time. Lithuanian army was able to push back the Mongols, with the backing of the Catholic church. First time a Catholic bishop was appointed over Kyiv and thus came a mix of Orthodox and Catholic churches in various regions. For a 100 years Lithuanian princes had control. Yet, despite this, Ukrainians persevered, and had a good relationships with Lithuanians for the most part, including Casimir, the grand Duke, having a Ukrainian physician and a Ukrainian advisor.

In the following 150 years after that, Ukrainian Orthodoxy came under strong oppression of Catholic run Kingdom of Poland. The battles and wars were bloody and eventually Ukrainian cossack leaders made a treaty deal with Moscowie, to gain military advantage, Ukrainians once again persevered, but the toughest times were still ahead.

Russian empire was formed and Kyiv’s autonomy was slowly lost, treaties not honored. This was the time of great poet Shevchenko and his imprisonment and fight against destruction of Ukrainian language. For 200+ year Russian empire burned and destroyed books, documents, scientific and astrological papers written in Ukrainian. Yet, thanks to some brave souls who were able to preserve things risking their lives, we still have works in Ukrainian, such as ones of Drogobych, dating back before Russian empire even existed. Not all has been lost. Ukrainians once again persevered.

The most brutal century for the viking slavs was 1900s. Not only the fight with bolsheviks, with many of my family killed, and two World Wars, but also Holodomir, when Stalin starved 5 million Ukrainians to death. During World War 2 another 5 million Ukrainians died in conversation camps, mostly working in factories. Some of my family members were in those as well.

Ukrainians…our language, dishes, cloths, dances, music…STILL persevered.

And now, today, despite all the lies about Ukrainian culture, origins and identity, we have much to show in that regard.

And our soldiers are fighting like lions, and women are taking all the hard labor jobs such as mining and factory work while the men fight. Once again to make sure that we persevere.

Thousands of orphans, thousands of girls violated, playgrounds/hospitals/schools/churches bombed.

Americans have helped us so much and so have many Europeans as well. These are efforts that Ukrainians will never forget and will always keep those who gave and prayed in our hearts.

This aids helps push and ignite the soldiers, give them more hope in yet another big struggle, as it was perhaps with the mongols so long ago.

We never give.

Now about my event to help out:

A 5k run!

By joining this race you will be helping provide much needed aid to Ukrainian soldiers fighting for their families. Every single dollar counts. For part of your fee you’ll receive a Ukraine symbol shirt which you can use during your run or in general.

The fee to run in the race and to get the shirt, plus compete for the medal is 50$.

The race will be held near DC area in Virginia on October 5th,

7 am. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

At Byron park, 6500 Byron avenue,Springfield, VA, 22150.

Please note that if you will enter the race late you might have to wait to get your shirt after.

If you are not able to run/walk, but would like to help, know that everything will be going to help Ukrainian soldiers.

Upon paying your 50$ please make sure to leave your name and confirmation that you’ll run, as well as shirt size. The shirt is only for those coming in person to run.

The link is below!

God bless.

Here is the official statement from our armed forces:

“Various experts said that Ukraine wouldn’t hold for more than a week if Russia invaded Ukraine. Not only did we manage to stop the Russian Army – we have pushed them back! But our war is far from over. This was just the first round.

Putin and his army are changing their strategy. They are strengthening their forces to push even harder on Kharkiv and all Donbas region, including Mariupol.

Russia does not plan to stop with Ukraine. Putin’s propaganda machine openly states that Europe is the “next logical target” after Ukraine. So either the West will help Ukraine stop Putin now, or Putin will continue expanding his Russian Empire, killing thousands of women and children in the process. He has already done this in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Bucha, and other cities of Ukraine.

To continue heroically defending the world from Russian aggression, Ukraine needs a specific list of weapons. I appeal to citizens of the whole world to help convey to your governments, presidential administrations, and leaders of your countries the real needs of Ukraine, which will help stop the war.

We urgently need heavy artillery, heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems and aircraft:

Artillery pieces (caliber 155 mm) and ammo;

Artillery shells (152 mm caliber). As much as possible;

Multiple Rocket Launch Systems: “Grad”, “Uragan”, or American M142 HIMARS;

APCs (armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, etc.);

Tanks (T-72, either American or German analogs);

Air defense systems (S-300, BUK, or similar modern western air defense systems);

Combat aircraft.

We are asking the whole world to unite and help us fight this cruel aggression.”

Here is the link to the fundraiser:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GD31H