Hey friends and readers,

Special post today. One of the best poets on Substack, Stanley Wotring , created a whole book of poetry dedicated to Ukraine. The poet captures the entire war, from earlier stages, up until now. It’s an incredible way to support Ukrainians, and also one must admire his dedication to do good in the world.

If you’d like to support Stanley, you can purchase the book, or share it. Also check out his Substack by clicking on his name in the first paragraph. Here is the link to the book.

https://www.amazon.com/Ukraine-Poems-Stanley-Wotring/dp/B0HQSYQ4XN