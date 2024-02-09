Tucker and Putin interview thoughts

Hey friends and readers,

To start with, you should know that I grew up in Ukraine, both of my parents were Ukrainian journalists.

On top of this, you may have heard Rurik clan of rulers mentioned. I’m actually their descendant as my DNA was matched with the ones preserved. I have 45% Swedish viking DNA.

Why I tell you this in detail?

Putin of course said and repeated certain things for the US public, not as if he himself doesn’t know history, but here people are not aware, for the most part, about the regions history.

So, the “same people” comment was the first inaccuracy when discussing early history, of course intentionally.

Putin repeatedly said that it’s all same people, and still same people, and always. Yet, even with his own historical analysis, he pretty much was proving that assessment only partially correct.

In early going, many of those in the Kieva Rus up north mixed with Finnic tribes, while down South it was an early mix with Swedes and Norwegians.

If you look at current deep dive DNA studies, many Russians are more mixed with Finnic and Oriental people, while Ukrainians are mixed with Lithuanias, Poles, Austrians, Turks and Swedes.

Putin himself kept saying that Ukraine region was often under control of these various countries. At one point Lviv was considered cultural center of whole Europe, with many Jews and Austrians living there and mixing with slavic population.

In general, also, as far as royalty goes, both Kievan and later Russian, the princes and princesses were marrying English, Austrian, French, Scandinavian, and other royalty members.

Next inaccuracy, also intentionally repeated, was of course about Ukrainian culture. Putin kept saying that basically the culture was mostly created last century. This is said again just for people who don’t know anything about the region’s history.

Ukrainian culture goes back many centuries for such things as hopak dances,music, many dishes, vishivankas and art. All the way back to the earliest cossacks and prior as well.

Third inaccuracy was the intentional talk about the ukrainian language not being common or developed until last century. Also absurd.

Ukrainian language in fact was already one of the dialects spoken in the old Kieva Rus and later on we see numerous letters and books written in Ukrainian. The language remained strong throughout centuries. It especially flourished in 1800s when great poet Taras Shevchenko was alive.

Funny enough I grew up speaking Russian more, but in the yard, among all my friends that I played with, I was the ONLY one who wasn’t speaking Ukrainian as prime language. I’d say about 70% of the city I grew up in spoke more Ukrainian than Russian.

It is true that Russians and Ukrainians have a lot in common and many similarities, but there are also many differences.

Ukrainian people need to be respected as their own culture and people.

i do not wish to comment on the actual politics, the war, economy, the dollar. This is discussed over and over already. I simply wanted to put my two cents in as far the culture part goes.

You know me if you’ve read my blog often. I’m honest and open. I’m not trying to trick you or manipulate you.

Be careful about trusting politicians and media people on EVERY side. They speak only with their interests in mind.

I have love for Russian people as I do for all people. That is the way of Christ and that is what Christ wants us to be. I have great readers and friends who are Russian and I read some Russian writers on Substack.

There is no need to hate each other. We must be fair with each other, listen to each other and understand that these powerful people enjoy when we want to fight among ourselves.

So, that’s all I wanted to say on this subject right now.

Blessings.