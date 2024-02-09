Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 9, 2024

Thank you for this Alexander. Real history is so important to understand and preserve. Too many world leaders are destroying children's lives to propaganda for power. Here too. May every thing that exalts itself above God be crashed to the ground.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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Paulius Juodis
Feb 10, 2024

Haha, it's so funny when Putin claims that Ukrainian doesn't have its own culture while Moscow inherited most of it from Kyiv after 1648 when West bank Ukraine was assimilated into the Grand Dutchy of Muscovy (the East remained in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth). There was no religious disputation in Muscovy and the literacy was low. And now, they have the nerve to say that there is no Ukrainian culture when it's where most contemporary Russian culture grew out from. Truly, in the Russian mindset, everything gets turned upside down. Even the idea that Russia has inherited Orthodoxy from the Byzantines was first coined in Kiev, when it's priests said that they inherited it.

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