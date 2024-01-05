Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kristen Caven's avatar
Kristen Caven
Jan 6, 2024

It makes me think of all the historic "Jewish quarters" in towns all over Europe. Historic as in dead, past, extinct. It also makes me think of, "They buried us, but they didn't know we were seeds."

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Miriam Rachel's avatar
Miriam Rachel
Jan 5, 2024

My late grandparents were Holocaust survivors and I’m quite sure the trauma from that was passed down to my father, and me, and my brother through DNA. I’ve been through my own additional trauma in this life as I have complex PTSD and major depressive disorder but I was never a happy child. Makes you wonder.

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12 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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