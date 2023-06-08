Tree of joy and sorrow

Out of the slightly warm dirt springs a tender and delicate stem. It feels and enjoys the spring rays of light. The stem dances and smiles in joy. It is innocent and knows nothing of the cycles.

As spring days go by, the stem grows stronger, it starts to gather a coating. One day a strong wind blows, and the sun is hidden. It’s the first lesson of hardship. The following day the warmth and calm return, and it takes a breath of relief. At night as the stars come out, a deer running by brushes up against it. There is shaking, but it is stronger now and doesn’t break.

As spring unfolds, all of its beauty and colorful flowers attract gorgeous butterflies, and there is an atmosphere of bliss.

It grows even stronger, thicker, and taller by summertime. The warmth is intense, some days are too dry, and there is a need for water. The rain comes as a blessing. It banishes the feeling of terror.

What is this? The tiny branches expand, but there is still a long way to go.

Autumn arrives suddenly, and the leaves all around begin to change color. It is magical. A home nearby is finished, and a family moves in. Two kids play in the leaves near the tiny tree as their parents watch with laughter.

Then the toughest time arrives. The brutal winter. Snow covers the surroundings, and the ground is utterly chilling. Yet the little tree is holding on, surviving. The kids and the parents play in the snow and laugh, they love this awful weather, it seems.

The little tree observes the struggles of the fox and the birds around it.

When winter ends, the little tree knows its true strength and potential.

The cycle begins around it again as it continues to grow.

The kids keep on playing. Many years pass, and there are nests of birds in the tall and powerful tree now. The kids are older, but to the tree and to their parents, they are still kids.

One night the boy invites a girl to visit, and he has his first kiss under the tree. It’s a special moment.

More winters and summers come and go, and the tree is saddened when the kids leave.

From time to time, they come back, and their parents are starting to look much older.

The parents put a bench under the tree and spend their mornings with tea next to it. The energy overflows with goodness, and the tree absorbs the emotions of the family.

One day at night, a loud, large car comes, and the next day kids arrive in tears. The tree sees only one of the parents walking out. Later many more cars come. There is sad energy in the air.

The last parent leaves and the house is no longer occupied. The tree feels that its cycle has come to an end as well. The winter is coming, and it’s ready to die.

Wait, what is that noise? The tree awakes to the sound of children’s laughter, two of them playing in the snow. Near them stands a man and a woman. The tree recognizes in them the young couple that once kissed next to it.

Once again, the tree is full of life

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