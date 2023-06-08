Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Lajoie of Living Waters's avatar
Mark Lajoie of Living Waters
Jul 8, 2024

I remember our band used to act out "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein. This is reminiscent of that and yet creates its own wonderful aura; great storytelling.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Jul 9, 2024

I enjoyed this. thank you

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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