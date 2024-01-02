Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Bette Perkins's avatar
Bette Perkins
Jan 2, 2024

Don’t forget to read one of her early ones, Bel Canto, one of my most favorite ever reads!

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Isabel Cowles Murphy's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy
Jan 6, 2024

I have to wonder if a trap un-assembled is a trap left set. I think you really have to work hard to take then apart, or they nip you later, unwittingly. Great piece!

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