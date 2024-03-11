Traditional vs self publishing and rejections
Here is a video of me discussing these things. Hope it helps. Ask anything.
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I had to pause the video to complement you on your mug. Ok back to the video… 😂
I was just thinking about this yesterday. I am not a real writer, I just write to keep my mind straight. I have no clue what to do after I finish my manuscript :D. Thanks for sharing.