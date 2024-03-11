Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jeremy Mercier's avatar
Jeremy Mercier
Mar 11, 2024

I had to pause the video to complement you on your mug. Ok back to the video… 😂

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Paloma Bellefeuille's avatar
Paloma Bellefeuille
Mar 12, 2024

I was just thinking about this yesterday. I am not a real writer, I just write to keep my mind straight. I have no clue what to do after I finish my manuscript :D. Thanks for sharing.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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