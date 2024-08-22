Touch of Jesus

You’re lost. Darkness all around you. No where to go it seems. No where to turn. You blink so many times. Yet…it’s not a dream. Your heart is grasped by fear’s tight black fingers.

Don’t give up, for there is a candle up ahead, but you must make the steps, and then, treat it oh so gently, for it’ll guide you to the hand that reaches down to you so swiftly.

When it touches your worn down heart… it is renewed, reborn, replenished.

Oh, how can this be. I am but a thief, one who collects sorrow. Weak in faith and hope…Yet, he still reaches me and loves me.

Can such a love be fair, for I am a constant traitor. In my speech and deeds. Arrogant and foolish, thinking too much of my own mind.

Easy…slowing down…the body shows the way as pain is such a delicate a teacher. Easy…brought to the knees, a mere human, before a loving God.

How to repay? Impossible it is, and I can only pray and say…My words of gratitude…today.