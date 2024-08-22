Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Aug 22, 2024

Saving this one. I’m pretty sure I say this in the comments for each piece, but brilliant as always!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Holly's avatar
Holly
Aug 22, 2024

First online read today this morning and think I will just keep it and cherish your words in my heart. They have a touch like Christ too my friend! Thank you!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture