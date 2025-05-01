Hey friends and readers,

I have a pretty good update about multiple of my audio releases on Amazon and wanted to share those with you.

You might enjoy these 3 titles as well.

“Mister Geist”

One of my best spirituality works. Dives deep into understanding guilt and self forgiveness.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0F2W9CMFP/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0

“City of the holy one”

One of my most unique works. A blend of poetry with medieval fantasy, drawing parallels with the Bible.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0F2WBW8F8/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0

“City of the Spider”

Dystopian cyberpunk tale broken down into 5 parts.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0F2WWBS19/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0

Enjoy!