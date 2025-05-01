Top audio books
Hey friends and readers,
I have a pretty good update about multiple of my audio releases on Amazon and wanted to share those with you.
You might enjoy these 3 titles as well.
“Mister Geist”
One of my best spirituality works. Dives deep into understanding guilt and self forgiveness.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0F2W9CMFP/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0
“City of the holy one”
One of my most unique works. A blend of poetry with medieval fantasy, drawing parallels with the Bible.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0F2WBW8F8/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0
“City of the Spider”
Dystopian cyberpunk tale broken down into 5 parts.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0F2WWBS19/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0
Enjoy!
Can you make the audio book available in Canada? I subscribe to amazon.ca and it's only available here on paperback and kindle