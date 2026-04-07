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Rolling hills that climb a mountain. Steps, up the shores of a place where we are fully seen. Speaking with the sun, asking forgiveness for all the times we turned away. A witness to see what caused the scars and desperate toil at keeping our breath free of churning seas. Nights wondering if ends do meet, or if our fate is forever dreaming of one day. Rolling hills that sit in clouds. But far above lay glass that cannot break. Yet through the seams, a light spills out and lays to rest on an upturned face. But what do we do when that light goes out? We climb the steps and still the clouds are higher than the tallest peak. For long we weep, asking what it is we cannot see. But tears do dry, and in the stream lay every stone dropped from a pack too heavy to hold. With a clean eye we tilt our heads and look below. Rolling hills that frame the sea. So strong the waves do press the cliffs. It took years to make that feeble climb. Now those white tips and thunderous strikes sing beauty to your naked heart. The waves have never left the place they rest. The waves never cared for your every step. The sun calls now, and you look up. There is no glass — there never was. And the face you see was in the waves And the light above never goes out.