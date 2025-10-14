Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Oct 15, 2025

So wise. Both the author, you Deb, and Dr. St. Hildegard.

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Oct 17, 2025

Every word of this essay was healing…,💙

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