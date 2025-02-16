Thoughts about Rosa Parks

Hey friends and readers,

First a short summary for those who don’t know who Rosa Parks was. I won’t be mentioning too many names, because after the summary I want to focus on one main point.

Last century all the way past 1950s, there was a racist bus “law”, which indicated that as bus filled up, black people had to move back and if there was no more spots, they had to stand or leave the bus, despite paying.

After years of humiliating experiences on the bus, including a bus driver leaving her in the rain after she paid, Rosa Parks refused to get up. The bus driver called the police to have her arrested.

I thought a lot about Rosa Parks recalling her experience and the exchange with the police officer.

“

"Why do you push us around?"

She remembered him saying, "I don't know, but the law's the law, and you're under arrest."

“

People often say; “How could they do it?”

When talking about those who supported slavery, fascism, communism, etc. It’s ironic because in every age and time period people continue to support evil laws, without self examination, without soul searching.

Christ’s words should always be most important thing to us and guide us as to how we should react and act towards the world.

The early church was clear that all humans of all races, genders and ages were equal under God. Many in the early church died defending this view, because it is what Christ taught.

Yet, in following centuries, so many of “Christians” continued the practices of slavery, child abuse, sexual exploitation of girls and women.

There is no need to get deeper into this. The point in the end is simple, but too many are scared, or detached from Christ, to see it.

The main point of this story is that if we say we love God, that we love Christ, then we should all be taking a stand like Rosa did when we see injustice.

This message is simply that:

Be like Rosa Parks.

Blessings.