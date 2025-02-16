Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Henry Lewis's avatar
Henry Lewis
Feb 16, 2025

A very good word. I agree with every ounce of my being. Love humbly and love boldly. They are wrapped together. It is a beautiful thing.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Feb 16, 2025

All generations have had times when decisions were made that were not of Christian values. My generation was Rosa Parks. Other generations had the Civil War, Revolutionary War and even the Holy Wars of long ago. Both sides have had a problem trying to remember what the bible tells us and also how to act with our fellow man.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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