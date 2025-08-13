Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Aug 13, 2025Edited

A thoughtful dive into media, Deb. Thanks for this. That story of the bet-placing dad and the drowned toddler was horrifying. It could have, and surely did, happen in pre-screen times with various other distractions, but perhaps today it could be more common, enabled by the proliferation of portable hi-def screens.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Aug 13, 2025

I really appreciate these thoughts!

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