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I’m not just a writer of fiction and poetry. That’s only one of my skills.

My job is to be a psychotherapist and sports psychologist. I’ve been doing it for 25 years. It’s a job that allows me to learn a lot about people and human behavior. It’s a job that doesn’t make me a rich man, but it’s a job that enriches me a lot.

As a Sports Psychologist, I’ve worked with athletes in Canoeing, Football, Futsal, Tennis, Cycling, Golf, and Badminton.

Cycling was the sport that brought me the most exciting experiences. I worked for the Portuguese Cycling Federation and had the opportunity to take part in the team that was European and World Track Cycling Champion several times and Road Cycling World Champion once.

They were fabulous experiences, some of them unrepeatable. But at least I was able to live them. I know what they are like, and they will always be part of me. They’re in the past, but they’re always there.

Anxiety, nervousness, victory, defeat, and pressure are daily experiences for athletes and those who work with them.

Sometimes we get nervous, afraid, and want to give up. Fear is an ever-present ingredient in anything new we do. It’s normal. There’s no need to be afraid of fear.

That’s what mental preparation is for. That’s why it’s important for athletes to have a sports psychologist working with them.

But one thing is what you do in training, another is what happens in competition.

Let’s consider that preparing for your first appearance in major competitions is the the zero moment, in other words, a starting point. The aim is to acquire basic skills.

Zero moments are moments when we evaluate our real abilities, so the focus should be on evaluation and learning, i.e. understanding what we have to work on in order to succeed.

One of the most important skills in high-performance sports is at the same time the most overlooked: enjoyment.

Taking part in great competitions, like World Championships, should bring pleasure and joy, not suffering and anguish. Without this, no one succeeds, even if they are excellent in other aspects. The same goes for anyone who writes, who is an artist or a doctor, for example. You have to enjoy it.

That’s why I believe and also put into practice, that the focus of everything you do should be on having pleasure. From then on, everything will seem easier, less burdensome, and will flow more naturally.

That’s why I’m proposing that anyone who reads this text should make every moment a zero moment in their life. With this in mind, everything will be learning and enjoyment and life will pass more slowly, we’ll be more aware and happier.

This is what the zero moment is.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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