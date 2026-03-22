Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
Mar 24

Thank you for this beautiful and vulnerable meditation. Those readings give us such hope, but also bring out the heartbreaking misery of death. Getting ready for Palm Sunday, where, again, we’ll have joy and pain wrapped up together.

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