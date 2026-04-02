Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Apr 2

Let’s not soften this: the message of Holy Thursday is radically inconvenient. Real service isn’t performative, and it isn’t selective—it’s uncomfortable, humbling, and often undeserved. That’s the point. Christ didn’t wait for worthiness; He acted anyway, and that standard wrecks modern excuses about pride, status, or “earning” grace. Most people want the glory of faith without the submission it requires. But you can’t separate the two. If you’re not willing to kneel, to serve, to lower yourself for others, you’re missing the core of it. This isn’t abstract theology—it’s a demand. And it still confronts every one of us, whether we like it or not.

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