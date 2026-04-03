Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Chuck Phillips's avatar
Chuck Phillips
Apr 7

Beautiful!

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Tony Devlin's avatar
Tony Devlin
Apr 3

When I saw your post yesterday, I thought the picture was from St. Anthony Chapel but wasn't sure. Thank you for clearing it up. We visited the chapel on the Feast of St. Anthony last year for Mass and didn't leave for three hours. What an amazing church!

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