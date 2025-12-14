Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
Dec 21

Wow 😮

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
Dec 14

Beautiful! Patient tending of our souls is essential.

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